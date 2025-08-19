'Maharani' actor Shraddha Dangar wants to do more comedy

On her wish list are roles like those in 'Chandni'

Inspired by Priyadarshan's films, Dangar admires how tough it is to make people laugh and hopes for roles like Sridevi and Juhi Chawla did back in the '90s.

She also wants to try a full-on love story after missing out on lighter parts due to scheduling clashes.

For her, picking projects comes down to strong stories and stepping outside her comfort zone—even if that means juggling busy shoots or taking on characters very different from herself.