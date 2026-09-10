Maharashtra government plans boost for Marathi cinema with film cities
Big news for movie lovers: The Maharashtra government plans to give Marathi cinema a major push.
At the 62nd Maharashtra State Marathi Film Awards ceremony, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said an action plan has been prepared to make more cinema halls available for Marathi films, and a separate government plan for a high-tech film city with modern production facilities.
There is also word from Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar about new film cities coming up in Ramtek and Nashik, adding to the existing hubs in Mumbai and Kolhapur.
Mangeshkar Khan Oak Mukerji honored
The awards night honored legends like Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar (Chitrapati V Shantaram Lifetime Achievement Award), Salim Khan (Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award), Prasad Oak (Chitrapati V Shantaram Special Contribution Award), and Rani Mukerji (Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award) for her strong women-centric roles.
With these new film cities and initiatives, the government hopes to make filmmaking easier, reach bigger audiences, and open up more opportunities for artists across Maharashtra.