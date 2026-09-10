Maharashtra government plans boost for Marathi cinema with film cities

Big news for movie lovers: The Maharashtra government plans to give Marathi cinema a major push.

At the 62nd Maharashtra State Marathi Film Awards ceremony, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said an action plan has been prepared to make more cinema halls available for Marathi films, and a separate government plan for a high-tech film city with modern production facilities.

There is also word from Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar about new film cities coming up in Ramtek and Nashik, adding to the existing hubs in Mumbai and Kolhapur.