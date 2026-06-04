Maharashtra government, Prasar Bharati plan nearly 150-acre Malad media hub

Fadnavis seeks policy changes for project

The hub will feature modern film studios, sound stages, IT spaces, hotels, and schools for film and music.

There's even talk of teaming up with international institutes for hands-on training right on site.

But there are some hurdles; the land falls under strict development rules (NDZ/CRZ), so only part of it can be used.

To keep things moving fast, a consulting agency will prepare the pre-feasibility study, infrastructure action plan, and DPR, while the comprehensive development plan will be submitted by June end.

Fadnavis promised policy changes to clear the way: "Statutory clearances, policy amendments and revisions to development control rules are necessary before the project can move forward at full scale,"

If all goes well, it'll open new doors for local filmmakers and musicians and give Mumbai's economy a real lift.