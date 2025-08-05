Maharashtra government takes steps to promote Marathi films in multiplexes
The Maharashtra government just announced a new committee to boost Marathi movies in multiplexes.
This group brings together top officials, producers, and theater owners to tackle issues like limited show slots and sudden film removals.
They've got 45 days to come up with solutions, aiming to make sure Marathi cinema isn't sidelined.
Government's push for more screen time
Marathi films are a big part of the state's culture but often lose out on screens to bigger Hindi and international releases.
By pushing for fairer access in multiplexes and fixing problems like last-minute cancelations or delays, the government hopes more people can actually watch these movies.
It's also about supporting local artists and giving regional stories a real shot at success—something that benefits everyone who loves fresh, homegrown content.