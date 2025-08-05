'120 Bahadur' teaser: Farhan Akhtar shines as Major Shaitan Singh

Akhtar's performance elevates the teaser

Akhtar's intense performance stands out in the teaser—especially when he declares, "Hum Peechhe Nahin Hatenge!" (We won't back down).

The snowy battlefield visuals really drive home the themes of bravery and patriotism.

At the launch, Akhtar also gave a shoutout to co-star Raashii Khanna for her role and their teamwork on set.