'120 Bahadur' teaser: Farhan Akhtar shines as Major Shaitan Singh
The teaser for "120 Bahadur" just dropped, giving a first look at Farhan Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, who led a small group of Indian soldiers against overwhelming odds in the 1962 Battle of Rezang La.
The film, directed by Razneesh "Razy" Ghai, dives into this real-life story of courage and sacrifice.
Akhtar's performance elevates the teaser
Akhtar's intense performance stands out in the teaser—especially when he declares, "Hum Peechhe Nahin Hatenge!" (We won't back down).
The snowy battlefield visuals really drive home the themes of bravery and patriotism.
At the launch, Akhtar also gave a shoutout to co-star Raashii Khanna for her role and their teamwork on set.
Release date and production details
Produced by Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios, "120 Bahadur" hits theaters on November 21, 2025.
Shot across Ladakh, Rajasthan, and Mumbai for authenticity, it'll be Excel's second IMAX release after Toofaan.