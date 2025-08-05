'Raanjhanaa' AI re-release disturbs Dhanush completely: Legal action likely Entertainment Aug 05, 2025

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai and actor Dhanush are strongly against the AI-modified re-release of their 2013 film Raanjhanaa, which features an unauthorized alternate ending.

They say this move is a "very dangerous precedent" that threatens creative freedom and are considering legal action to stop it.