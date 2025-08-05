Next Article
'Raanjhanaa' AI re-release disturbs Dhanush completely: Legal action likely
Filmmaker Aanand L Rai and actor Dhanush are strongly against the AI-modified re-release of their 2013 film Raanjhanaa, which features an unauthorized alternate ending.
They say this move is a "very dangerous precedent" that threatens creative freedom and are considering legal action to stop it.
Both Rai, Dhanush are considering legal action
Dhanush shared that the changes "stripped the film of its very soul" and left him "completely disturbed."
Rai also wants his name removed from the altered cut, worried this could set a bad trend for future films.
Clash raises important questions about art and technology
Eros International claims their AI-assisted version is just a creative reinterpretation, but Rai and Dhanush weren't consulted at all.
This clash highlights bigger questions about who controls art when technology can change it so easily.