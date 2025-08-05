Next Article
Box office: 'Saiyaara' nears ₹500cr mark globally
"Saiyaara," starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is closing in on the ₹500 crore mark worldwide after just 19 days in theaters.
Directed by Mohit Suri, the film is set to become this year's second biggest hit in India and could top ₹550 crore globally—a huge win for Indian cinema.
Film's budget vs. returns
Made on a ₹60 crore budget, "Saiyaara" is bringing Yash Raj Films massive returns.
Between box office, streaming, satellite rights, and music sales, total revenue could hit ₹350 crore—and nearly ₹290 crore of that is pure profit. That's a 483% return!
This kind of success shows just how far Indian films are going on the world stage right now.