When Rajinikanth praised Malavika Mohanan's performance in 'Master'
Malavika Mohanan got a sweet surprise when superstar Rajinikanth personally called to praise her performance in the Tamil film Master.
She'd only done one Tamil movie before, so getting a call from Rajini himself just two days after release felt pretty special.
This is how the conversation went
Malavika noticed some missed calls from an unknown number and later found out—through a PR contact—that it was Rajinikanth trying to reach her.
When she finally spoke with him, he said warmly, "Malavika, I just saw Master, and you look so pretty. The film is such an astounding success, and I am so happy for you."
'Master' was a blockbuster
Master wasn't just any movie—it was a massive hit that helped bring audiences back to theaters in Tamil Nadu post-pandemic.
Starring Vijay and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, it pulled in over ₹220 crore worldwide and became 2021's top-grossing Tamil film.
What's next for Malavika?
Riding high on Master's success, Malavika is now set to star alongside Mohanlal in the Malayalam film Hridayapoorvam, releasing August 28.
