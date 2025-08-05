Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' to hit theaters on Independence Day Entertainment Aug 05, 2025

Rajinikanth is back in action with Coolie, hitting theaters on August 14, 2025.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film follows Deva—a former daily-wage worker who gets tangled up in a fight over a bio-chemical weapon.

The cast packs star power with Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shruti Haasan, Upendra Rao, Sathyaraj, and even a cameo from Aamir Khan.