Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' to hit theaters on Independence Day
Rajinikanth is back in action with Coolie, hitting theaters on August 14, 2025.
Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film follows Deva—a former daily-wage worker who gets tangled up in a fight over a bio-chemical weapon.
The cast packs star power with Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shruti Haasan, Upendra Rao, Sathyaraj, and even a cameo from Aamir Khan.
'Coolie': Where to watch, streaming details, and more
Coolie will release in Tamil and dubbed versions (Telugu, Hindi, Kannada), showing in standard, D-Box, and 4DX formats.
It's rated A (adults only)—a first for Rajinikanth since 1989!
After its global theatrical run, it'll stream on Amazon Prime Video (date TBA).
Director Kanagaraj is the 'true hero'
Director Kanagaraj spent two years perfecting the interval sequence—his favorite part of the film.
Rajinikanth called him the "true hero" for handling all the buzz.