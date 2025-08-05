Will always stand with creator: Farhan Akhtar on 'Raanjhanaa' controversy Entertainment Aug 05, 2025

Farhan Akhtar is backing director Anand L Rai after the film "Raanjhanaa" was re-released with an AI-generated alternate ending—something both Rai and lead actor Dhanush never agreed to.

At his own film's teaser launch, Farhan said, "I will always stand with the creator of the film...if the creator was unhappy about his or her work being changed, I will always support the creator."