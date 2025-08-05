Will always stand with creator: Farhan Akhtar on 'Raanjhanaa' controversy
Farhan Akhtar is backing director Anand L Rai after the film "Raanjhanaa" was re-released with an AI-generated alternate ending—something both Rai and lead actor Dhanush never agreed to.
At his own film's teaser launch, Farhan said, "I will always stand with the creator of the film...if the creator was unhappy about his or her work being changed, I will always support the creator."
'Raanjhanaa' was re-released with an alternate ending
Eros International dropped a new version of "Raanjhanaa" where Kundan (Dhanush) survives instead of dying, thanks to AI editing.
Neither Rai nor Dhanush gave their okay for this change, sparking debate about creative rights and whether using AI like this is really fair to filmmakers.
Producer Ritesh Sidhwani also weighs in
Producer Ritesh Sidhwani also weighed in, saying it's important to get creators' consent before using AI.
He pointed out that while tech can be helpful, it should never take away an artist's control over their own work.