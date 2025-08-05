Next Article
Who is 'Kingdom' actor Venkitesh VP? His journey to stardom
Malayalam actor Venkitesh VP just made his Telugu film debut as the villain Murugan in Kingdom, starring Vijay Deverakonda and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.
The film has been a commercial hit, and Venkitesh landed the role after catching Tinnanuri's eye with his work in a Tamil movie.
From reality TV to film success—his journey
Venkitesh's journey hasn't been easy—he juggled odd jobs and reality TV (Nayika Nayakan), all while chasing meaningful roles.
His parents backed him even when money was tight.
Before Kingdom, he appeared in Malayalam films like The Priest and Kho-Kho.
Now, after earning praise for his intense performance as Murugan, he says he's excited to keep picking roles that truly inspire him.