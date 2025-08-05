Who is 'Kingdom' actor Venkitesh VP? His journey to stardom

From reality TV to film success—his journey

Venkitesh's journey hasn't been easy—he juggled odd jobs and reality TV (Nayika Nayakan), all while chasing meaningful roles.

His parents backed him even when money was tight.

Before Kingdom, he appeared in Malayalam films like The Priest and Kho-Kho.

Now, after earning praise for his intense performance as Murugan, he says he's excited to keep picking roles that truly inspire him.