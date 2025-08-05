Next Article
Mani Ratnam to begin new film with Dhruv Vikram in November
After the 'Thug Life' setback, director Mani Ratnam is jumping right back in with a new romantic action drama, set to start filming in November 2025.
This time, he's teaming up for the first time with Dhruv Vikram (yep, Vikram's son) and Rukmini Vasanth—both making their debut under his direction.
Dhruv will be playing a cop
Dhruv will be playing a cop opposite Rukmini, while Ratnam reunites with his legendary music partner AR Rahman for the soundtrack.
Before this project hits the floors, you can catch Dhruv in Bison—a kabaddi sports drama—set to release in theaters on October 17, [correct year], with Netflix acquiring the post-theatrical rights.
```