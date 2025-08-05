Mani Ratnam to begin new film with Dhruv Vikram in November Entertainment Aug 05, 2025

After the 'Thug Life' setback, director Mani Ratnam is jumping right back in with a new romantic action drama, set to start filming in November 2025.

This time, he's teaming up for the first time with Dhruv Vikram (yep, Vikram's son) and Rukmini Vasanth—both making their debut under his direction.