Why Mohit Suri rejected 'Aashiqui 3' offer Entertainment Aug 05, 2025

Director Mohit Suri was offered Aashiqui 3 but turned it down because he didn't want to rush or be boxed in by franchise expectations.

He shared that he sought creative freedom and did not want to be bound by the pressure of a sequel.

Instead, he chose to start fresh with Saiyaara.