Why Mohit Suri rejected 'Aashiqui 3' offer
Director Mohit Suri was offered Aashiqui 3 but turned it down because he didn't want to rush or be boxed in by franchise expectations.
He shared that he sought creative freedom and did not want to be bound by the pressure of a sequel.
Instead, he chose to start fresh with Saiyaara.
Meanwhile, 'Saiyaara' is a blockbuster
That call paid off—Saiyaara, starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has quietly crossed ₹300 crore at the box office since its June 18 release.
The film follows Krish, an aspiring singer, and Vaani, an ambitious journalist, as they chase their dreams despite life's challenges.
Even without heavy promotions or media buzz from its stars, the story has really connected with audiences.