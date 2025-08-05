Emraan Hashmi joins cast of 'Goodachari 2'

Hashmi to take on action role in 'G2'

Known for his romantic roles, Hashmi will be taking on a more action-packed character in G2.

The film is being called the "Biggest Indian Action Spy Thriller" and will release in five languages—Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

With filming happening across six countries over 150 days, G2 is aiming big on both scale and excitement.