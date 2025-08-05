Imtiaz Ali announces friendship film 'Side Heroes' on Friendship Day
Imtiaz Ali just dropped some exciting news: his next film, "Side Heroes," is coming soon and it's all about friendship.
Announced on the eve of Friendship Day, the movie brings together Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Varun Sharma—faces you might know from "Stree" and "Fukrey."
Director Ssanjay Tripaathy is at the helm, and Ali says the story will celebrate those lifelong bonds with plenty of laughs and heart.
More on 'Side Heroes' and Ali's upcoming projects
"Side Heroes," written by Siddharth Sen and Pankaj Matta, is set for a 2026 release with Imtiaz Ali producing alongside Mahaveer Jain, Reeyan M Shah, and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.
The film promises a mix of nostalgia and rediscovery.
Plus, Ali's also working on another untitled drama starring Diljit Dosanjh and Naseeruddin Shah, with a theatrical release scheduled for Baisakhi 2026—so there's more to look forward to in 2026!