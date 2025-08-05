Imtiaz Ali announces friendship film 'Side Heroes' on Friendship Day Entertainment Aug 05, 2025

Imtiaz Ali just dropped some exciting news: his next film, "Side Heroes," is coming soon and it's all about friendship.

Announced on the eve of Friendship Day, the movie brings together Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Varun Sharma—faces you might know from "Stree" and "Fukrey."

Director Ssanjay Tripaathy is at the helm, and Ali says the story will celebrate those lifelong bonds with plenty of laughs and heart.