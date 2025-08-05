James Cameron reveals 'Avatar 4, 5' scripts are complete

Cameron to step down as director after 'Avatar 5'

Cameron says making these films is a huge commitment—he compared his dedication to George Lucas's connection with Star Wars.

While he's mapped out ideas for Avatar 6 and 7, he plans to hand over the director's chair after the fifth movie because of the intense workload.

He's also juggling other projects like Ghosts of Hiroshima (which he calls his toughest film yet), but finishing Avatar remains his top priority.