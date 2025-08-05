Next Article
'Trending' on SunNXT on August 8
Heads up, movie fans: Trending, a new Tamil psychological techno-thriller, is dropping on SunNXT from August 8 after its theatrical release on July 18.
Directed by Sivaraj N, the film stars Kalaiyarasan and Priyalaya as an influencer couple whose social media success starts slipping away.
Plot, cast, crew of the film
When their online earnings crash, the couple agrees to a mysterious challenge that puts both their lives and relationship at risk—showing just how dark the chase for internet fame can get.
The cast also features Prem Kumar and Besant Ravi, with production by Meenakshi Anand and Anand G.
If you're into thrillers about the highs (and lows) of going viral, this one's for you!