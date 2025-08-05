'Mahavatar Narsimha' crosses ₹100cr mark in 10 days Entertainment Aug 05, 2025

Mahavatar Narsimha, an Indian animated film directed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Hombale Films, just hit a huge milestone—₹100 crore worldwide in only 10 days.

This win is a big deal for Indian animation, showing there's real excitement for stories rooted in culture and mythology.

Chaluve Gowda from Hombale Films said he's thrilled about the film's impact and what it could mean for future animated movies here.