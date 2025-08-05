Next Article
'Mahavatar Narsimha' crosses ₹100cr mark in 10 days
Mahavatar Narsimha, an Indian animated film directed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Hombale Films, just hit a huge milestone—₹100 crore worldwide in only 10 days.
This win is a big deal for Indian animation, showing there's real excitement for stories rooted in culture and mythology.
Chaluve Gowda from Hombale Films said he's thrilled about the film's impact and what it could mean for future animated movies here.
'Mahavatar Parasuram' is already in the works
Riding on this success, Hombale Films has already announced Mahavatar Parasuram as the next chapter in the series.
The team says they're focused on keeping up the quality and bringing even more innovative, spiritually rich stories to audiences who are clearly hungry for them.