'Dhumketu' trailer: Dev-Subhashree's comeback promises action, romance, nostalgia
The trailer for "Dhumketu" just dropped, bringing Dev Adhikari and Subhashree Ganguly together on screen for the first time since 2013.
Dev plays a mysterious soldier named Bhanu, dealing with tough personal and professional battles, while Subhashree stars as Rupa.
The film nods to their earlier hits, adding a dose of nostalgia.
Trailer blends action and emotion, shows Dev's older look
The trailer mixes intense action with romance, showing Dev in a striking older look.
The story follows Bhanu's challenges both at home and in uniform.
The duo even performed a song from their earlier hit
At the Kolkata launch event, Dev and Subhashree performed "Mala Re" from their 2011 film "Romeo," sparking excitement online—fans called it "the Bengal tamasha."
'Dhumketu' to release on August 14
After delays, "Dhumketu" finally hits theaters worldwide on August 14.
It'll go up against major releases like "War 2" and "Coolie," making this comeback even more interesting for Bengali cinema fans.