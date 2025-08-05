'Dhumketu' trailer: Dev-Subhashree's comeback promises action, romance, nostalgia Entertainment Aug 05, 2025

The trailer for "Dhumketu" just dropped, bringing Dev Adhikari and Subhashree Ganguly together on screen for the first time since 2013.

Dev plays a mysterious soldier named Bhanu, dealing with tough personal and professional battles, while Subhashree stars as Rupa.

The film nods to their earlier hits, adding a dose of nostalgia.