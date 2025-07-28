Next Article
'Mahavatar Narsimha' collects ₹16cr+, shows divine presence on social media
Mahavatar Narsimha, an animated movie directed by Ashwin Kumar, pulled in over ₹16 crore in just four days.
It started with ₹1.75 crore on day one and gained momentum through the weekend, peaking at ₹9.5 crore on Sunday—showing it's catching on with audiences.
Viewers are calling it a 'divine experience'
Even though Monday's numbers dipped to ₹17 lakh, viewers are still talking about it online.
Social media is full of praise for its animation and how it brings Sanatan Dharm stories to life, with many calling it a "divine experience" and saying it's more than just a movie.