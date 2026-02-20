Is Mahesh Babu's look as Lord Ram in 'Varanasi' out?
What's the story
Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu will play Lord Ram in a crucial sequence in director SS Rajamouli's upcoming film, Varanasi. While the makers had confirmed this piece of information, no official poster of this version was out. Until now, when a hoarding has come out. According to India Today, displayed by Mythri Cinemas in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, it features Babu holding a bow and overlooking the sea with the caption, "Mahesh Babu as Sri Ram."
Role preparation
Babu learned Kalari for this role
While netizens on social media are sharing this poster, the handles of Mythri Cinema no longer display it. During the film's title and launch event, Rajamouli revealed that Babu underwent a rigorous training schedule to get into character. He had to perfect Lord Ram's posture, gait, and every little detail. The actor also learned Kalari, an ancient martial art form from Kerala, for three months. Speaking to Screen Rant Plus, Babu said Rajamouli demanded precision from him in this role.
Director's perspective
Rajamouli on 1st seeing Babu as Ram
Rajamouli also shared his reaction when he first saw Babu in the Lord Ram costume. He said, "On the first day, when Mahesh came in Lord Rama's get-up for the photoshoot, I got goosebumps." "I was torn. Mahesh has the charm of Krishna but the calmness of Rama. Still, I was confident." The film is scheduled to release on April 7, 2027.