Mahfouf embraces 'Fashion is Art' at New York Met Gala

Mahfouf wears powder blue skirt

Lena paired her statement top with a powder blue skirt featuring dramatic cutouts and a long train, finishing the look with strappy white heels.

Her makeup matched the blue tones, with glossy lips and soft waves for balance.

This marks her third Met Gala appearance; past looks include a gold floral bra in 2024 and a tiara-topped gown in 2022, showing off her ever-evolving, art-inspired style.