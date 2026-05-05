Mahfouf embraces 'Fashion is Art' at New York Met Gala
Entertainment
French influencer and author Lena Mahfouf (also known as Lena Situations) made a splash at the 2026 Met Gala in New York on May 4.
Embracing the "Fashion is Art" theme, she rocked a metallic, hand-shaped bustier by Burc Akyol (a piece previously worn by Cardi B and Halsey) and paid tribute to the Met's spring 2026 exhibition "Costume Art."
Mahfouf wears powder blue skirt
Lena paired her statement top with a powder blue skirt featuring dramatic cutouts and a long train, finishing the look with strappy white heels.
Her makeup matched the blue tones, with glossy lips and soft waves for balance.
This marks her third Met Gala appearance; past looks include a gold floral bra in 2024 and a tiara-topped gown in 2022, showing off her ever-evolving, art-inspired style.