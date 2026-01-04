'No villain in this story': Jay Bhanushali-Mahhi Vij announce separation

Taking to Instagram , they shared a statement that read, "Today, we choose to part ways on a journey called life. Yet, we continue to have each other's backs." "Peace, growth, kindness and humanity have always been our guiding values." "For the sake of our children, Tara, Khushi and Rajveer, we commit to being the best parents, the best friends." "Though we walk separate paths, there is no villain in this story and no negativity attached to this decision."

Statement

'We continue to respect one another, support one another'

The statement further read, "Before any conclusions are drawn, please know that we choose peace over drama and sanity above all else. We continue to respect one another, support one another, and remain friends as we always have been." Vij and Bhanushali reportedly got married in a private ceremony in 2011. They have three children together: biological daughter Tara (born 2019), and two foster children, Rajveer and Khushi, whom they took in in 2017.