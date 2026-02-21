Why multiple leading stars turned down new 'American Psycho' adaptation
What's the story
Bret Easton Ellis, the author of American Psycho, has revealed that a couple of major Hollywood actors have turned down the opportunity to play Patrick Bateman in the upcoming film adaptation. Speaking on his podcast, Ellis said these actors are likely hesitant to step into Christian Bale's shoes. "A couple of high-profile actors...have turned it down," he said. "I think maybe because they don't want to be in the shoes of Christian Bale."
Script updates
'Completely different take' from the original film
Ellis also shared that Scott Z Burns, the film's writer, has written a new draft of the screenplay after several actors rejected it. He said, "From what I'm told, this movie is completely different from Mary Harron's 2000 movie. It's a completely different take and going to bear no resemblance to that movie." The upcoming adaptation will be produced by Frenesy Films and directed by Luca Guadagnino. Austin Butler and Jacob Elordi, among others, were previously rumored for the role.
Original adaptation
About the original film and upcoming remake
In the 2000 film American Psycho, Bale played a psychopathic investment banker named Patrick Bateman. The movie was a satirical take on masculinity and consumerism. It also starred Justin Theroux, Josh Lucas, Chloe Sevigny, Reese Witherspoon, Jared Leto, and Willem Dafoe. The upcoming remake is being produced by Frenesy Films, with Lionsgate involved, and will be executive produced by Sam Pressman through his company Pressman Film.