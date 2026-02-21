Why multiple leading stars turned down new 'American Psycho' adaptation

Script updates

'Completely different take' from the original film

Ellis also shared that Scott Z Burns, the film's writer, has written a new draft of the screenplay after several actors rejected it. He said, "From what I'm told, this movie is completely different from Mary Harron's 2000 movie. It's a completely different take and going to bear no resemblance to that movie." The upcoming adaptation will be produced by Frenesy Films and directed by Luca Guadagnino. Austin Butler and Jacob Elordi, among others, were previously rumored for the role.