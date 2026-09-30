'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' gets heavily edited ahead of TV debut

The theatrical version of Dhurandhar: The Revenge was certified 'A' by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and released with 21 cuts.

However, the TV version has undergone another round of extensive editing to make it suitable for a U/A 16+ certification, per reports.

This has resulted in several scenes being trimmed or altered, particularly the film's intense action sequences, which featured graphic violence and bloodshed.