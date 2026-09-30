'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' gets heavily edited ahead of TV debut
What's the story
Ranveer Singh's blockbuster spy action-thriller, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is set to make its television debut on Star Gold. However, the film has been heavily edited to fit the requirements for its TV broadcast. The original theatrical version had a runtime of three hours, 49 minutes and six seconds (229 minutes), but the TV version will be nearly 10 minutes shorter.
Editing changes
'Dhurandhar: The Revenge's theatrical version was certified 'A'
The theatrical version of Dhurandhar: The Revenge was certified 'A' by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and released with 21 cuts.
However, the TV version has undergone another round of extensive editing to make it suitable for a U/A 16+ certification, per reports.
This has resulted in several scenes being trimmed or altered, particularly the film's intense action sequences, which featured graphic violence and bloodshed.
Premiere details
When and where to watch 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'
The television premiere of Dhurandhar: The Revenge will air on Star Gold on October 18 at 7:00pm.
For viewers who want to watch the film in its original form, the 229-minute version is available for streaming on JioHotstar.
The platform also features an extended Raw & Undekha cut, providing access to content that may not be included in the theatrical version.