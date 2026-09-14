'Mangala Gowri': Rukmini Vasanth turns cop in 1st poster
What's the story
Acclaimed actors Malashree and Rukmini Vasanth will lead the upcoming film Mangala Gowri, announced the makers on Monday. Directed by Rahul PK, who previously helmed Sakutumba Sametha, the movie is produced under Venkat K Narayana's KVN Productions banner in association with Hemanth M Rao's Dakshayani Talkies.
Poster reveal
Poster features Vasanth as a police officer
The first-look poster of Mangala Gowri was shared by KVN Productions on their social media handles.
The poster features Vasanth as a police officer and Malashree in Lucknow.
Rahul has also written the screenplay along with Pooja Sudhir.
However, details about the film's plot and supporting cast are still under wraps.
Crew details
A look at the technical team
The upcoming film will feature music by Midhun Mukundan, with cinematography by Srivathsan Selvarajan, and editing by Vishal Krishnamurthy.
Malashree has previously starred in films like Hrudaya Haadithu, Night Curfew, and Ganga.
Meanwhile, Vasanth, recently seen in Toxic, earlier headlined the Sapta Saagaradaache Ello films, Kantara: Chapter 1, and Madharaasi.