Malayalam actor Maniyanpilla Raju involved in hit-and-run accident

The accident took place around 9:30pm on Thursday, with the injured being identified as Sooraj and Nidev, both 20-year-old residents of Thiruvananthapuram. Police have booked Raju under BNS Sections 281 and 125(a), and MV Act Sections 134(A) and 134(B). The 70-year-old actor reached the Museum police station on Friday morning to record his statement. He said, "I panicked after the accident and returned home. I am a cancer survivor and am currently suffering from chikungunya."

Ongoing probe

Medical examination to be conducted

Raju also claimed that he had asked others at the spot to help the injured youngsters, but couldn't do so himself due to his health condition. The police have taken Raju for a medical examination, and if his blood test shows any alcohol content, additional charges will be added to the case. The actor has agreed to hand over his vehicle for inspection. Initial findings suggest that the car was being driven rashly at the time of the accident.