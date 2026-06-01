Malayalam actor Indrans bought his 1st smartphone after Mammootty's remark
Malayalam actor Indrans, known for his recent standout roles, shared that he finally bought his first smartphone after superstar Mammootty pointed out how odd it was to rely on his son for calls and messages.
Mammootty asked, "If I want to tell you something confidential, can I tell it through him?" That made Indrans realize he needed his own device, even though he still finds using it a bit tricky.
Indrans earns special mention for 'Home'
Indrans started out as a costume designer and was often cast in comedic roles.
Lately, though, directors have given him more diverse characters, like in Karuppu, where his struggle with Google Pay mirrored real-life tech challenges.
His acclaimed performance in Home even earned him a Special Mention at the National Film Awards, showing just how far he's come.