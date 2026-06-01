Malayalam actor Indrans bought his 1st smartphone after Mammootty's remark Entertainment Jun 01, 2026

Malayalam actor Indrans, known for his recent standout roles, shared that he finally bought his first smartphone after superstar Mammootty pointed out how odd it was to rely on his son for calls and messages.

Mammootty asked, "If I want to tell you something confidential, can I tell it through him?" That made Indrans realize he needed his own device, even though he still finds using it a bit tricky.