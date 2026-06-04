Malayalam 'Dridam' crime thriller starring Nigam hits JioHotstar June 12
Entertainment
If you missed Dridam, good news: this Malayalam crime thriller hits JioHotstar on June 12.
Shane Nigam stars as Sub Inspector Vijay Radhakrishnan, who's racing against time to solve a murder case involving human remains.
Directed by Martin Joseph, the film originally released on May 8.
'Dridam' ties case to bank robbery
As the investigation heats up, Radhakrishnan uncovers a connection to a bank robbery and faces serious pressure from all sides.
The cast features Dinesh Prabhakar, Krishna Prabha, and Saniya Fathima, with Lingo Devasia and Jomon John behind the screenplay.
Fans have praised its suspenseful story. Dridam currently holds a solid 7.4/10 rating on IMDb.