Malayalam 'Dridam' crime thriller starring Nigam hits JioHotstar June 12

'Dridam' ties case to bank robbery

As the investigation heats up, Radhakrishnan uncovers a connection to a bank robbery and faces serious pressure from all sides.

The cast features Dinesh Prabhakar, Krishna Prabha, and Saniya Fathima, with Lingo Devasia and Jomon John behind the screenplay.

Fans have praised its suspenseful story. Dridam currently holds a solid 7.4/10 rating on IMDb.