'Half' becomes first Malayalam film screened in TIFF's Midnight Madness
What's the story
Half has made history as the first Malayalam film to be screened in the prestigious Midnight Madness section at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), reported IANS. Helmed by Samjad PS, the film is backed by Anne Sajeev and PK Sajeev under Fragrant Nature Film Creations. The film follows two half-blooded vampires as they embark on a violent hunt, racing through high-speed chases while seeking revenge rooted in vampire lore.
Audience reaction
Packed theater and post-screening Q&A session
Per the report, the packed theater erupted in applause at several points during the screening of Half.
In the post-screening Q&A session, director Samjad, producers Sajeev and PK, lead actors Aiswarya Raj and Ranjith Sajeev, music composer Mithun Mukundan, and sound designer Vishnu Govind engaged with the audience on various aspects of the film.
Technical crew
Meet the talented crew behind 'Half'
Cinematographer Pappinu handled the visuals of Half, and Mahesh Bhuvanend is in charge of editing.
Excel Entertainment and AA Films are presenting and distributing Half across North India.
Meanwhile, Toronto International Film Festival 2026 started on September 10 and will conclude on September 20.