Malayalam hit 'Prakambanam' starring Sagar Surya heads to OTT Entertainment Mar 13, 2026

Missed it in theaters? The Malayalam horror-comedy Prakambanam, which hit screens in January, is coming soon to ZEE5 and OTTplay Premium.

Directed by Vijesh Panathur, the film follows three final-year hostel students whose prank-filled lives take a wild turn when one of them accidentally inhales his friend's grandmother's ashes: cue ghostly chaos and plenty of laughs.