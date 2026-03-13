Malayalam hit 'Prakambanam' starring Sagar Surya heads to OTT
Missed it in theaters? The Malayalam horror-comedy Prakambanam, which hit screens in January, is coming soon to ZEE5 and OTTplay Premium.
Directed by Vijesh Panathur, the film follows three final-year hostel students whose prank-filled lives take a wild turn when one of them accidentally inhales his friend's grandmother's ashes: cue ghostly chaos and plenty of laughs.
Details about the release
You'll be able to stream Prakambanam on ZEE5 and OTTplay Premium.
The movie runs just over two hours and is from the studios Navarasa Films and Stone Bench Creations.
What did critics, viewers think?
Reviews are mixed: critics liked the fun second half and comic timing (think Adi Kapyare Kootamani vibes), but felt the satire could've gone deeper.
Audiences found it entertaining overall, especially Sagar Surya's performance.