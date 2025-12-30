When, where to watch 'Malcolm in the Middle' revival series

The beloved sitcom Malcolm in the Middle is making a comeback with a four-episode revival series, titled Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair. The original cast members, including Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, and Jane Kaczmarek, are reuniting for this new installment. The series will premiere on Hulu on April 10, 2026. It will also be available on Hulu and Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the US and on Disney+ internationally. In India, JioHotstar is likely to stream the show.

Plot details 'Life's Still Unfair' to explore Malcolm's family dynamics The revival will delve into Malcolm's strained relationship with his family after years of separation. The official synopsis from Hulu reads, "After shielding himself and his daughter from his family for over a decade, Malcolm is dragged back into their orbit when Hal and Lois demand his presence at their 40th anniversary party." New characters are also introduced to reflect Malcolm's life beyond the original series.

Casting updates New cast members and character changes in the revival The revival brings some casting changes. Caleb Ellsworth-Clark will play Dewey, a role previously portrayed by Erik Per Sullivan. Keeley Karsten joins the cast as Malcolm's daughter, while Vaughan Murrae plays Kelly, Malcolm's youngest sibling. Kiana Madeira is set to portray Malcolm's girlfriend Tristan, and Christopher Kennedy Masterson and Justin Berfield are back as his older brothers Francis and Reese respectively.