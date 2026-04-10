'Malcolm in the Middle' revival reunites Muniz, Cranston and Kaczmarek
Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair picks up 20 years after the original series ended, reuniting Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, and Jane Kaczmarek.
This time, Malcolm's juggling life as a dad to Leah (Keeley Karsten) and partner to Tristan (Kiana Madeira), all while keeping it a secret from his parents.
Karsten, Madeira and Murrae join cast
Leah is Malcolm's bright but socially awkward daughter who's faced her own challenges from day one.
Tristan, Malcolm's girlfriend, enters Leah's world in true chaotic family style.
Plus, there's Kelly (Vaughan Murrae), Malcolm's nonbinary youngest sibling, who brings new energy to the family dynamic.
With old favorites returning and fresh characters stirring things up, get ready for more laughs (maybe a few surprises) when the show premieres.