'Malcolm in the Middle' revival reunites Muniz, Cranston and Kaczmarek

Karsten, Madeira and Murrae join cast

Leah is Malcolm's bright but socially awkward daughter who's faced her own challenges from day one.

Tristan, Malcolm's girlfriend, enters Leah's world in true chaotic family style.

Plus, there's Kelly (Vaughan Murrae), Malcolm's nonbinary youngest sibling, who brings new energy to the family dynamic.

With old favorites returning and fresh characters stirring things up, get ready for more laughs (maybe a few surprises) when the show premieres.