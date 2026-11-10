Malhotra and Advani charm 'Koffee with Karan' after 2nd-baby reveal
Entertainment
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are set to bring their chemistry to the Koffee with Karan 9 stage, just after announcing they're expecting baby number two.
The couple shared sweet stories from their dreamy wedding, laughed about a funny Shahid Kapoor moment, and joked about Sidharth keeping work out of the bedroom.
Their easy chemistry made the episode a fun watch.
Malhotra, Advani open up about parenting
Sid and Kiara also got real about life as parents, opening up about the excitement (and nerves) of welcoming another child.
Kiara talked honestly about her experiences as a mom so far, while Sid shared his perspective on fatherhood.
The episode gave fans a genuine peek into their family life and future plans.