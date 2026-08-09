Malhotra praises Advani's 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups'
Entertainment
Sidharth Malhotra is all praise for wife Kiara Advani after seeing the trailer for her upcoming film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups, which hits theaters worldwide on August 26.
He called her performance "one of your bests" on Instagram, showing some real support for her latest project.
Advani calls 'Toxic' game changer
At the trailer launch, Kiara shared how playing Nadia in Toxic was a game-changer for her.
She thanked director Geetu Mohandas and co-star Yash for believing in her, saying, "There will be Kiara before Toxic and a Kiara after Toxic."
After some delays, it's finally ready to hit the big screen.