Malhotra Tiwari confirm Kapoor to play Lord Rama in 'Ramayana'

Ranbir Kapoor is officially playing Lord Rama in the upcoming Ramayana, and the makers say he was always their top pick.

Producer Namit Malhotra shared that once the script was ready, "He was a natural choice, if we had to really put option A, B, C," and they'd only have looked elsewhere if he said no.

Director Nitesh Tiwari backed this up, putting all casting rumors to rest.