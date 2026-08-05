Malhotra Tiwari confirm Kapoor to play Lord Rama in 'Ramayana'
Ranbir Kapoor is officially playing Lord Rama in the upcoming Ramayana, and the makers say he was always their top pick.
Producer Namit Malhotra shared that once the script was ready, "He was a natural choice, if we had to really put option A, B, C," and they'd only have looked elsewhere if he said no.
Director Nitesh Tiwari backed this up, putting all casting rumors to rest.
Yash joins 'Ramayana' cast and production
Kapoor joked that the team had "the makers didn't have any other option now" for such a major role.
The film is set to be a big-screen adaptation of the epic Ramayana, with Sai Pallavi and Ravi Dubey also starring.
Yash (from KGF Chapter 2) joins as Ravana and also joined the project as a producer after hearing Malhotra's vision in Los Angeles.
The cast also features Sunny Deol and Vivek Oberoi, definitely one to watch!