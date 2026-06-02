Malhotra to debut at Paris Haute Couture Week July 8 Entertainment Jun 02, 2026

Indian designer Manish Malhotra is officially stepping onto the global stage at Paris Haute Couture Week this July.

His show, scheduled for July 8, marks a huge moment for both him and Indian fashion, as announced by the Federation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode.

Malhotra shared his excitement on Instagram, calling it "An honor to be on the official calendar of Haute Couture Week Paris July 2026... #MadeInIndia once again takes global stage."