Malhotra to debut at Paris Haute Couture Week July 8
Indian designer Manish Malhotra is officially stepping onto the global stage at Paris Haute Couture Week this July.
His show, scheduled for July 8, marks a huge moment for both him and Indian fashion, as announced by the Federation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode.
Malhotra shared his excitement on Instagram, calling it "An honor to be on the official calendar of Haute Couture Week Paris July 2026... #MadeInIndia once again takes global stage."
Malhotra will spotlight traditional Indian embroidery
Malhotra's Paris debut will spotlight traditional techniques like chikankari, zardozi, and Kashmiri embroidery, crafts he's celebrated throughout his career spanning more than three decades.
Joining an exclusive group of Indian designers in Paris (with Rahul Mishra paving the way in 2020), Malhotra will showcase India's rich couture heritage alongside big names like Chanel and Dior.