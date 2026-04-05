Malhotra wins Best OTT Female Actor at Chetak Screen Awards
Entertainment
Sanya Malhotra just took home Best Actor (Female): OTT Film at the Chetak Screen Awards for her role in Mrs.
The award, presented by Zoya Akhtar, saw her competing with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Radhika Apte.
Bhatt hosts, 53-panel uses Jaikumar method
Alia Bhatt hosted the event, with comedians Zakir Khan and Sunil Grover keeping things lively.
What sets these awards apart is their transparent process: an independent panel of 53 experts handles nominations and voting, using Dr. Priya Jaikumar's method to keep things fair and focused on creativity.