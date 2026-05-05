Malhotra's Met Gala cape honored Mumbai craft in 960 hours
Entertainment
At the 2026 Met Gala, designer Manish Malhotra turned heads with a custom outfit that celebrated Indian craftsmanship and Mumbai's creative spirit.
His standout piece, a hand-embroidered cape, took 960 hours and the skills of 50 artisans from Delhi and Mumbai to complete.
Cape featured Mumbai landmarks and artisans
The cape, worn over a classic bandhgala, was covered in detailed embroidery like dori work, zardozi, chikankari, and kasab in white and ivory.
It also featured iconic Mumbai film landmarks plus the names of artisans who helped make it.
Malhotra called it a reflection of Mumbai and the atelier that brings my vision to life.
He also styled Karan Johar and Camila Mendes for the event, which saw other big Indian names like Isha Ambani attend.