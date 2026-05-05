Malhotra's Met Gala cape honored Mumbai craft in 960 hours

Cape featured Mumbai landmarks and artisans

The cape, worn over a classic bandhgala, was covered in detailed embroidery like dori work, zardozi, chikankari, and kasab in white and ivory.

It also featured iconic Mumbai film landmarks plus the names of artisans who helped make it.

Malhotra called it a reflection of Mumbai and the atelier that brings my vision to life.

He also styled Karan Johar and Camila Mendes for the event, which saw other big Indian names like Isha Ambani attend.