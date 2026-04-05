Malhotra's 'Ramayana' 1st look sparks criticism despite 4,000cr budget
Entertainment
The first look at Namit Malhotra's Ramayana, dropped on April 2 for Hanuman Jayanti, is making waves, but not all for the right reasons.
Despite a massive ₹4,000 crore budget and a star cast including Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman, fans are calling out some awkward AI errors in the teaser.
'Ramayana' teaser sparks VFX quality concerns
A scene where a boy suddenly switches from bowing toward the camera to showering flowers on Rama has left people scratching their heads.
Social media users also spotted things like changing turban colors, raising concerns about the film's visual effects.
With Ramayana set to release in two parts (October 2026 and 2027), expectations are high, but so are questions about its quality.