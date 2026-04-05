Malhotra's 'Ramayana' 1st look sparks criticism despite 4,000cr budget Entertainment Apr 05, 2026

The first look at Namit Malhotra's Ramayana, dropped on April 2 for Hanuman Jayanti, is making waves, but not all for the right reasons.

Despite a massive ₹4,000 crore budget and a star cast including Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman, fans are calling out some awkward AI errors in the teaser.