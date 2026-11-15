Malik backs Rahman and Zimmer 'Ramayana' soundtrack, sings Kannada track
Singer Armaan Malik is all in for the new Ramayana soundtrack, which brings together music legends AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer. He sang the Kannada track Managala Sangama and says the duo truly captured the spirit of the epic.
Even though some listeners weren't thrilled with the Hindi song Mangal Rang, Malik stands by their vision, saying the entire team poured their hearts into this, and he truly hopes listeners feel that pure devotion in whichever language or version they choose to experience it in.
Tiwari's 'Ramayana' released November 5
Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, dropped on November 5 with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.
Produced by Malhotra, CEO of the eight-time Academy Award-winning visual effects company DNEG, along with Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the sequel is scheduled to release in Diwali 2028.
For Malik, reuniting with Tiwari feels special: he sees this project as a major cultural moment that also deepens his connection with Kannada audiences.