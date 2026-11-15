Malik backs Rahman and Zimmer 'Ramayana' soundtrack, sings Kannada track

Singer Armaan Malik is all in for the new Ramayana soundtrack, which brings together music legends AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer. He sang the Kannada track Managala Sangama and says the duo truly captured the spirit of the epic.

Even though some listeners weren't thrilled with the Hindi song Mangal Rang, Malik stands by their vision, saying the entire team poured their hearts into this, and he truly hopes listeners feel that pure devotion in whichever language or version they choose to experience it in.