Malik hospitalized and pauses public appearances after album release Entertainment Apr 21, 2026

Zayn Malik is taking a step back from public events after being hospitalized recently.

The singer, who just dropped his new album Konnakol on April 17, posted a photo from his hospital bed and thanked fans for their support while he recovers.

He hasn't shared details about his illness but let everyone know he's still healing, which means some of his scheduled appearances are now on hold.