Malik hospitalized and pauses public appearances after album release
Zayn Malik is taking a step back from public events after being hospitalized recently.
The singer, who just dropped his new album Konnakol on April 17, posted a photo from his hospital bed and thanked fans for their support while he recovers.
He hasn't shared details about his illness but let everyone know he's still healing, which means some of his scheduled appearances are now on hold.
Malik under cardiologist care, tour continues
Zayn is currently under the care of a top cardiologist, leading him to postpone several activities, including an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and many fan meet-and-greets tied to the album launch.
The good news? His solo arena tour from June to November is still happening.
Fans have been flooding him with well wishes, showing lots of support as he puts his health first.