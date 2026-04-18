Malik hospitalized during 'Konnakol' release and mentions cardiologist in post
Entertainment
Around the time his new album Konnakol was released, Zayn Malik landed in the hospital.
The 33-year-old singer posted from his hospital bed, thanking fans and medical staff for their support.
While he didn't share exactly what happened, a mention of a cardiologist hints at possible heart concerns.
East Coast appearances canceled for Malik
Because of his health scare, some East Coast appearances are canceled, but pop-up events in New York and Los Angeles are still happening as planned.
Konnakol's promo continues, with Zayn's biggest solo tour kicking off this May in Manchester, so despite the setback, he's not slowing down on sharing his new music.