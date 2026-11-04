Mallik: Films not solely to blame after Andhra Pradesh attack
Composer Amaal Mallik has weighed in on the heated discussion about violent movies after a recent attack in Andhra Pradesh.
He feels blaming films alone for real-life violence misses the bigger picture, pointing out that upbringing and family values matter just as much.
As he put it, "If you are getting so influenced by a film you're the fool," reminding everyone to separate fiction from reality.
Mallik admits part in violent lyrics
Mallik also called out how violent lyrics and online content are everywhere, even admitting he's been part of that scene.
Amaal stressed that age ratings should be respected, but parents should not take infants to films certified A.
Meanwhile, Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga urged people to focus their sympathy on victims rather than blaming cinema itself.