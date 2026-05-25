Mammootty receives honorary D.Litt. from Mahatma Gandhi University Kottayam
Entertainment
Malayalam film icon Mammootty just received an honorary doctor of letters (D.Litt.) from Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, recognizing his massive impact on Indian cinema over five decades.
The degree was presented by Kerala governor Rajendra Arlekar at a ceremony filled with ministers and university officials.
Mammootty has 3 National Film Awards
This isn't his first honorary doctorate: he got similar honors from the University of Calicut and the University of Kerala back in 2010.
With more than 400 films across six languages, three National Film Awards, and multiple Kerala State Film Awards under his belt, Mammootty is a true industry legend.
He also holds the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan for his contributions to cinema.