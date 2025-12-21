Mammootty reunites with director Khalid Rahman for new film

Malayalam superstar Mammootty is all set to collaborate with director Khalid Rahman once again for an upcoming film . This will be their second project together after the 2019 hit Unda. The announcement was made by Cubes Entertainments, the production company behind Unni Mukundan's action thriller Marco.

Announcement details 'Marco' team reunites with Mammootty for new project The Marco team confirmed their collaboration with Mammootty through a motion poster featuring two guns. This has led to speculation that the upcoming film could be an action-packed entertainer similar to Marco. Fans have been expressing their excitement and curiosity about this project on social media platforms.

Production details Film to be directed by Rahman and written by Niyog The film will be helmed by Rahman and has a screenplay by Niyog, known for Tiki Taka. The writing team also includes Suhas and Sharaf U Dheen, who previously worked with Mammootty on Puzhu. This new project is a tribute to Mammootty and marks Cubes Entertainments's third venture after Marco and the upcoming Kattalan.