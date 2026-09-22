Mammootty 'fortunate' to receive fourth National Award as Best Actor
What's the story
Mammootty, the acclaimed Malayalam actor, is attending the 72nd National Film Awards in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, on Tuesday. He will receive a National Award for his role in Bramayugam. Speaking to the media before the event, he expressed gratitude for this recognition and shared insights into his acting process.
Award
'It's an inspiration for every performer to get recognized'
Mammootty said, "As usual, it's an inspiration for every performer to get recognized by the nation."
"Luckily, I'm very fortunate to have my fourth National Award as Best Actor."
"It has been a long journey with a lot of people behind me."
"They have supported me. My directors, writers, my co-actors and producers have supported me."
Acting process
'I don't know what magic it is'
Mammootty revealed his unique approach to acting.
He said, "I choose the script and then the role. I don't have much preparation. It starts from the first day on the sets."
"I don't know what magic it is. I am not doing any magic myself, but something comes my way, and it happens."
Role preparation
How he prepared for 'Bramayugam' role
Mammootty also shared how he prepared for his role in Bramayugam, which was set in a stunning black-and-white world.
He credited his transformation to the film's creative team, especially the makeup and costume departments and director Rahul Sadasivan.
"I sat with my makeup and costume people for half an hour. I became the character with my director's help."
Career highlights
Mammootty's previous National Awards
Before his latest win for Bramayugam, Mammootty had bagged the Best Actor honor three times.
His first National Award came in 1989 for Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha and Mathilukal.
He followed it up with another Best Actor win in 1990 for Ponthan Mada and Vidheyan.
His third win came in 1994 for Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.