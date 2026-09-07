'OM': On Mammootty's 75th birthday, makers drop special character teaser
What's the story
The introduction video for Mammootty's character Siya in the upcoming film OM was released on Monday, the veteran star's 75th birthday. The two-minute teaser serves as an introduction to his character, Siya aka Burma Karthik aka Karthikeyan. In the video, international officials announce a notice seeking a member of an organized crime network. The clip then follows Mammootty across various avatars, including that of a politician.
Character reveal
Teaser also features Dhanush
The teaser also gives us a glimpse of Dhanush's character, who is seen walking in full swag with Mammootty.
The film is written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, known for his work on Amaran (2024). This project marks his debut collaboration with Dhanush.
The film's cast includes Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela alongside Mammootty and Dhanush.
Production insights
Everything to know about 'OM'
OM is produced by Dhanush's Wunderbar Films in association with RTake Studios.
The film's music is composed by Sai Abhyankkar, who recently worked on RJ Balaji's Karuppu, while Ezhil Arasu handles cinematography.
Editing is done by Kalaivanan R and costumes are designed by Kavya Sriram.
The film will be released in theaters worldwide on October 16, 2026.