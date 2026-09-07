'OM': On Mammootty's 75th birthday, makers drop special character teaser

The teaser also gives us a glimpse of Dhanush's character, who is seen walking in full swag with Mammootty.

The film is written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, known for his work on Amaran (2024). This project marks his debut collaboration with Dhanush.

The film's cast includes Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela alongside Mammootty and Dhanush.