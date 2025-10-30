'Mamta Child Factory' v/s CBFC heats up; show-cause notice issued

Director Mohsin Khan has hit back at the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for calling his film Mamta Child Factory a dubbed version. After months of delay in certifying the film, the board issued a show-cause notice on October 14, asking why the film should be certified as an original work. In response, Khan clarified that he had shot the film in Hindi from scratch and not dubbed it from another language.

Certification dispute Khan shot 2 films with same script In a statement to Mid-Day, Khan expressed his frustration over the issue. He revealed that he had directed two films with the same script and cast - a Marathi version called Delivery Boy (2024) and a Hindi one called Mamta Child Factory. The former was cleared by the CBFC in January 2024 and released in February 2024, while the latter has been stuck since June due to certification issues.

Official appeal CBFC asked him to apply for a dubbed version After the board's certification of Delivery Boy and subsequent hold-up of Mamta Child Factory, Khan approached senior CBFC officials, including Rajendra Singh. He argued that the board's approval of his Marathi film but not his Hindi film showed "internal inconsistency." "I was then told to apply for a dubbed version. But this isn't dubbed! I've shot the film in Hindi from scratch."