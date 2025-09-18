Why is CBFC not letting 'Mamta Child Factory' release?
What's the story
Mohsin Khan, the director of the upcoming Hindi film Mamta Child Factory, has claimed that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is delaying his movie due to its surrogacy theme. It tells the story of a doctor who starts a fertility clinic in a small town. Khan said that after its screening on July 29, he was told by CBFC's Assistant Regional Officer Premraj Aachari that no decision could be made because surrogacy was "legally not permissible" in India.
Director's defense
'Surrogacy is legally recognized': Khan
Khan argued that altruistic surrogacy is a legally recognized practice in India. He expressed surprise at the delay, telling Mid-Day, "To suddenly be told that the subject is 'not permissible' is shocking because surrogacy is legally recognized, and films on this theme have already been released with certification." He also questioned why his Hindi film was being delayed when its Marathi counterpart Delivery Boy (2024) had received certification and support under the Maharashtra State Marathi Film Subsidy program.
Industry challenges
Khan laments impact on independent filmmakers
Khan lamented the impact of the delay on independent filmmakers like him. He said, "Time is not a luxury we have. Every delay bleeds our resources, pushes back our release, and makes investors nervous." "We are only asking for transparency and timely decisions. This experience reflects how difficult it has become for independent voices to survive in the system." Recent Hindi films that explored surrogacy include Badnaam Gali (2019), Mimi (2021), and Dukaan (2024).