Why is CBFC not letting 'Mamta Child Factory' release?

Director's defense

'Surrogacy is legally recognized': Khan

Khan argued that altruistic surrogacy is a legally recognized practice in India. He expressed surprise at the delay, telling Mid-Day, "To suddenly be told that the subject is 'not permissible' is shocking because surrogacy is legally recognized, and films on this theme have already been released with certification." He also questioned why his Hindi film was being delayed when its Marathi counterpart Delivery Boy (2024) had received certification and support under the Maharashtra State Marathi Film Subsidy program.